Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.89.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,677. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.00. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.41.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

