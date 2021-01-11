LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.57 ($65.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXS. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €63.78 ($75.04). 219,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.43 and its 200-day moving average is €51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

