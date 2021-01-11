IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,220. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73.
In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,351,953. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
