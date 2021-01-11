IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,220. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,351,953. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

