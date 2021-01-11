F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,506,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.37. 139,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,060. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

