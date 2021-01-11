Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $63.10. 214,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,080. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

