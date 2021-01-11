F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 9,545 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. 557,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,999,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

