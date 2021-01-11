NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 68,363.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.6% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.19. 96,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,880. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

