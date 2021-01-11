NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for 1.5% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $790.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $874.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.89, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

