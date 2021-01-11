NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $12.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.66. 463,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,979. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $252,232,783. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.76.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

