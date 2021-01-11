The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Olympus stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.34. 21,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,780. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

