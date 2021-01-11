The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Olympus stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.34. 21,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,780. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Olympus
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.