Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Price Target at €64.83

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.83 ($76.27).

PAH3 has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.70 ($65.53). 584,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a one year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a one year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.71.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

