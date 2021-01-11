Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £148 in Stock

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,960 ($38.67) per share, with a total value of £148 ($193.36).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Derek Harding bought 6 shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($196.29).

Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,055 ($39.91). The stock had a trading volume of 306,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,745. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,802.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,619.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

