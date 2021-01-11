ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHX. BidaskClub raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 100,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,940. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $463,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $43,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

