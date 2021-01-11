Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Insider William Salomon Buys 15,423 Shares

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon bought 15,423 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £32,696.76 ($42,718.53).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, William Salomon bought 102,300 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £209,715 ($273,993.99).

On Friday, December 11th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($135,223.41).

On Wednesday, December 9th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,876.67).

LON HANA traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 217 ($2.84). 53,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.21. The company has a market cap of £173.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. Hansa Trust A Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

