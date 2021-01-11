NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

Shares of NVDA traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $552.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

