Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Shares of HON traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

