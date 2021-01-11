Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 7,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.86. 220,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.