Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. 1,451,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,941,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

