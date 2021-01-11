AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,260. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.