NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at ATB Capital

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.99.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

