National Bank Financial Increases Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 262,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

