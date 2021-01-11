National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.05.

CM traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$112.68. 649,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$113.07. The stock has a market cap of C$50.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

