National Bank Financial Raises First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

FR traded down C$0.38 on Monday, reaching C$16.31. The company had a trading volume of 814,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.85.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total transaction of C$33,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,800. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 180,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,254 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

