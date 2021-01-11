National Bank Financial Raises First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.
FR traded down C$0.38 on Monday, reaching C$16.31. The company had a trading volume of 814,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.85.
In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total transaction of C$33,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,800. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 180,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,254 in the last ninety days.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
