ATB Capital Increases InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.45

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:IPO traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.34. 247,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,318. InPlay Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. Analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

