ATB Capital Increases InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.45

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research report on Friday.
Shares of TSE:IPO traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.34. 247,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,318. InPlay Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.
About InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.
