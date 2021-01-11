XMax (XMX) Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, XMax has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $1.86 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,198,383 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.