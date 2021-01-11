Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,480. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

