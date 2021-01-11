Smartshare Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $764,119.61 and $243,113.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

