Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcella Health by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 2,208,793 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

