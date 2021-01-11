Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $37.98 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

