United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for U.S. Steel for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. U.S. Steel anicipates adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter to be narrower on a sequential comparison basis. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. U.S Steel's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. The company has also outperformed the industry over a year. The company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, U.S. Steel is facing significant headwind in its tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, sustained headwinds are likely to hurt Flat-Rolled margins.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE:X traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 520,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,704,453. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

