Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $730.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 22127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 715 ($9.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 678.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.87.

In related news, insider John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

