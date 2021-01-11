Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $450.00

Shares of Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.87), with a volume of 1094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £40.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03.

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) Company Profile (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

