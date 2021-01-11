Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.00

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 4586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

About Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

