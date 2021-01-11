Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.75

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 44207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The stock has a market cap of C$434.62 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.62.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

