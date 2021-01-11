Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,334.61

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,334.61 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,319.81 ($17.24), with a volume of 19369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

The company has a market cap of £104.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 922.08.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) alerts:

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) news, insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.