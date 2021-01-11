Hexavest Inc. Has $68.18 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,657 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.17. 117,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

