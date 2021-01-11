Meridian Network Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $641,052.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,895,537 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

