Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 152,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,580.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,055,340 shares of company stock worth $206,686,200. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Datadog by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

