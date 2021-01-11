Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $38.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 12,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,860. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.