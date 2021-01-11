Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 19,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,280. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Codexis by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Codexis by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

