Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $230.60

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.10. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,883. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 182.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Penumbra by 685.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 10.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.