Surgery Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,108 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,414% compared to the typical volume of 243 call options.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,260. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

