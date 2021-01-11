AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.21

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.21 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 224718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.