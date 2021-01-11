Beer Money Price Hits $0.0138 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $338,013.06 and $25,767.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

