Axie Infinity Price Tops $0.46 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $5.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

