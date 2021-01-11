Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Express reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 452.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 28,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,823. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

