Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $361.36. 93,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The firm has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

