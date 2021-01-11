The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.98. 75,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

