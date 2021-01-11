Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. 30,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

