Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,502 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,859,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

XOM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 650,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

